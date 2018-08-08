Multi-Color (LABL) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Multi-Color earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.874522374213 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on LABL. Zacks Investment Research raised Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Multi-Color traded down $0.75, hitting $63.25, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . 1,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Multi-Color has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Multi-Color had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $456.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.85 million. analysts anticipate that Multi-Color will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 17,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $4,430,474 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

