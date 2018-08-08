MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 43,750 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 97.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 13,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co raised its position in Paypal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 16,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Paypal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,044,546.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,505,209.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,510 shares of company stock valued at $14,083,194 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

Paypal opened at $85.19 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

