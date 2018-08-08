MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $4.86 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

UPS opened at $119.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.