Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG (MURGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

MURGY stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

