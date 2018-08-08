Mueller Industries (MLI) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mueller Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.9244633422388 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of Mueller Industries traded down $0.51, reaching $31.98, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,312. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $662.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.41 million. research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,021.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,825.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.