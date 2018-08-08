Msci (MSCI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MSCI’s second-quarter results were impressive as both earnings and revenues jumped on a year-over-year basis driven by strong growth in asset-based fees and recurring subscriptions. The company is benefiting from the growth of equity ETF-related revenues, non-ETF passive revenues, and exchange-traded futures and options products. The company is also gaining from strong traction in client segments, like wealth management, and banks and broker dealers. Moreover, strong demand for ESG product bodes well for the company. Aggressive share buyback is also expected to drive bottom-line growth. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing demand for lower fee products from other index providers that are targeting new inflows is a headwind for the company.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of Msci traded down $0.59, reaching $172.27, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 14,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,361. Msci has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $176.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Msci had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 111.18%. The company had revenue of $363.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Msci will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Msci by 2,573.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the first quarter worth $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the first quarter worth $208,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Msci during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

