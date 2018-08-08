Msci (MSCI) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Msci in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Msci in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.88.

Get Msci alerts:

Shares of Msci opened at $170.17 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Msci has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. Msci had a return on equity of 111.18% and a net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Msci will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Msci by 722.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,068,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,685,000 after purchasing an additional 938,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,350,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,671,000 after purchasing an additional 450,797 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Msci by 167.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 266,468 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the first quarter worth approximately $24,945,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 188.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.