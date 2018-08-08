MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MSC Industrial Direct earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.580890476016 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MSC Industrial Direct opened at $83.30 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.43 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $49,643.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 22,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $2,171,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,875 shares of company stock valued at $16,109,348. Insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

