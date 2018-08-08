“Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation” (MRAL) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Seethru Equity Forecasts

“Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation” (OTC:MRAL) – Analysts at Seethru Equity increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for “Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation” in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Seethru Equity analyst A. Tandon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25).

Get "Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation" alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research downgraded “Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation” from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $0.80 to $0.35 in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

“Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation” opened at $0.23 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings

About “Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation”

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides unsecured online consumer loans to individuals in the United States. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its loans to residents under the Mr.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for "Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation" Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for "Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation" and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.