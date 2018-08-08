MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,499 Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 165,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 129,963 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 213.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 269,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum opened at $82.29 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

