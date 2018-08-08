Motus GI Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 13th (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI’s (NASDAQ:MOTS) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 13th. Motus GI had issued 3,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $17,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MOTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. EuroPacific Canada initiated coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of Motus GI opened at $5.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $896,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

