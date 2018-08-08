Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth $217,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar opened at $131.32 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $140.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th.

In other Morningstar news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $2,112,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,717,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,764,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,572 shares of company stock worth $40,318,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

