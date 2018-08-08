Morgan Stanley Trims Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Target Price to $99.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.05.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $5,269,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $164,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,033,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Green Valley Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,281,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

