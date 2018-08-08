Morgan Stanley Boosts Wingstop (WING) Price Target to $60.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Shares of Wingstop traded up $1.32, hitting $60.54, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,161. Wingstop has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $57,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $101,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,205.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,314. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

