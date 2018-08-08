Moody’s Co. (MCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of Moody’s traded down $0.17, reaching $173.08, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 5,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,296. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $1,019,108.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,371 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,798. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 327.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

