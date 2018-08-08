Monro Inc (MNRO) Director Donald Glickman Sells 5,000 Shares

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Donald Glickman sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,041,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donald Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monro alerts:

On Tuesday, August 7th, Donald Glickman sold 10,000 shares of Monro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $696,600.00.

Monro opened at $70.30 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Monro Inc has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $71.05.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. Monro had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,219,000 after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,592,000 after purchasing an additional 153,824 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,575,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monro by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Monro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.