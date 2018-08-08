Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.47% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $26,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems opened at $137.27 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $142.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,070 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $663,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 299,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,219,719.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,633 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $2,234,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,651,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,599 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,044 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

