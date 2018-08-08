Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort traded up $0.28, reaching $48.22, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $49.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.50%. analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 959,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 196,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.