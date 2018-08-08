Monaco (MCO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.70 Million

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Monaco token can currently be purchased for about $6.94 or 0.00109378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Monaco has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Monaco has a total market cap of $109.58 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00351028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00192707 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.58 or 0.07883740 BTC.

Monaco Token Profile

Monaco’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard . Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monaco is medium.com/@MCOCrypto . Monaco’s official website is mco.crypto.com

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Qryptos, Gate.io, BigONE, Coinrail, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinnest, LATOKEN, Liqui, Huobi, Binance, Cobinhood, Bithumb, YoBit, EXX, Livecoin, Bittrex, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monaco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monaco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

