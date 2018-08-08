Mobile Mini (MINI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MINI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. MED reissued a sell rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Mobile Mini traded up $0.55, reaching $43.60, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.93. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.34 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

In other Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $937,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,760.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

