MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,623 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.58% of MiX Telematics worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 123,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2,063.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 237.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 77,341 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

MIXT stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $21.00.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.93 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

