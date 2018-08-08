Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) PT Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NERV. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences traded up $0.05, hitting $7.95, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,775. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.