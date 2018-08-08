MINDBODY (MB) vs. Sphere 3D (ANY) Financial Contrast

MINDBODY (NASDAQ: MB) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MINDBODY has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINDBODY 0 3 8 0 2.73 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

MINDBODY currently has a consensus target price of $38.65, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Given MINDBODY’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MINDBODY is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY $182.63 million 9.47 -$14.79 million ($0.30) -121.50 Sphere 3D $81.52 million 0.05 -$26.18 million N/A N/A

MINDBODY has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares MINDBODY and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY -11.85% -7.05% -5.93% Sphere 3D -31.80% -84.04% -11.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of MINDBODY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of MINDBODY shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MINDBODY beats Sphere 3D on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile application that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects its customers with local consumers through the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. The company sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. MINDBODY, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

