Miller Industries (MLR) Posts Earnings Results

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,949. Miller Industries has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

