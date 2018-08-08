Miller Industries (MLR) Posts Earnings Results

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.93%.
Shares of Miller Industries stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,949. Miller Industries has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Miller Industries
