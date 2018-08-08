Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in FCB Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial during the first quarter worth $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial during the first quarter worth $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in FCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of FCB Financial opened at $51.50 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $62.95.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. FCB Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. analysts expect that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

