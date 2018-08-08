Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in CSS Industries Inc (CSS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.74% of CSS Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CSS Industries by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CSS Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CSS Industries by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSS Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSS Industries by 1,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSS Industries opened at $14.16 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. CSS Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.68). CSS Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. equities analysts expect that CSS Industries Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. CSS Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSS. Zacks Investment Research raised CSS Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut CSS Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded CSS Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

