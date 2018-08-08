Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,889,126 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889,126 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 179,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 153,354 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries opened at $22.17 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

