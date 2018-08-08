Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.59% of Proteostasis Therapeutics worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,470,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,285,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 127.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 267,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 2,396.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTI opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,052.11% and a negative return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. sell-side analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

