Mikko S. Taipale Purchases 600 Shares of Veoneer (VNE) Stock

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) EVP Mikko S. Taipale bought 600 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.71 per share, with a total value of $30,426.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Veoneer opened at $50.05 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.80 million. research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veoneer stock. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new position in Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 297,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,897,000. Veoneer accounts for 0.3% of Folketrygdfondet’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

