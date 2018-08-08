Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.23% of National Presto Industries worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth $11,021,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 760.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Presto Industries opened at $125.70 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.80 and a 1 year high of $136.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.40.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The conglomerate reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

