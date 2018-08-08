MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MidWestOne Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.4551433202129 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group traded down $0.01, reaching $32.35, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.61 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 14.13%. sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on MOFG. BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

