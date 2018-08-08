Michael Kors (KORS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Michael Kors has set its Q1 guidance at $0.90-0.95 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Michael Kors to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KORS opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Michael Kors has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,660,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,430.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 468,197 shares of company stock worth $31,860,254. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KORS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $83.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

