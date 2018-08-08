Michael Kors (KORS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Michael Kors updated its Q2 guidance to $1.03-1.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.90-5.00 EPS.

Shares of Michael Kors traded up $4.02, reaching $69.62, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Michael Kors has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,546 shares in the company, valued at $36,660,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $794,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $995,819.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,197 shares of company stock worth $31,860,254. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

KORS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.20 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura set a $80.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $75.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.