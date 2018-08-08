MGM Resorts International (MGM) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

News stories about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.391096191488 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MGM Resorts International opened at $29.63 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $100,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,039.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,709 shares of company stock worth $329,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

