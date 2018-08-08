MGE Energy (MGEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

MGEE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.70. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,314. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.28. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

