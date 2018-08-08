Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Given a €17.00 Price Target by equinet Analysts

equinet set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.80 ($14.88) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.70 ($15.93) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro AG Preference Shares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.93 ($15.04).

Shares of Metro AG Preference Shares opened at €12.09 ($14.06) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 1 year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

