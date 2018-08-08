Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Given a €11.50 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on B4B3. Independent Research set a €15.70 ($18.26) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nord/LB set a €20.30 ($23.60) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Commerzbank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.93 ($15.04).

ETR B4B3 opened at €12.09 ($14.06) on Friday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 1 year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

