Metlife (MET) Rating Reiterated by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.07.

Shares of Metlife traded up $0.28, reaching $45.61, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 176,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,047. Metlife has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Hassell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the first quarter valued at $1,666,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Metlife by 110.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 105,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 10,971.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 78,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

