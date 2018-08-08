Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Metlife were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,542,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,914 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,715,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 38.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,327 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,967,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,868,000 after acquiring an additional 178,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 2.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,814,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,071,000 after acquiring an additional 101,730 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Metlife stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Metlife news, Director Gerald L. Hassell bought 10,000 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.