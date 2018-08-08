Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Methode Electronics worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,237,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,645,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,887 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 81,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics opened at $39.05 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

