Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Trims Stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 100.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 299,900.0% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. CL King lowered shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $70.51.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 11th. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $571,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $337,637.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

