Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Sells 47,810 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,810 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,874,000 after acquiring an additional 292,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,310,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 854.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 380,230 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 420,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 321,142 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after acquiring an additional 68,935 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor opened at $115.17 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $122.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DECK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $137.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

