Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Has $1.38 Million Stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,195,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,461,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,701,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 99.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,514,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 38.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,617,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 449,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,410,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 143,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $73,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.