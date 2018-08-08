Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.18, reaching $5.46, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,061. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on biomarker-defined cancers in the United States. The company's clinical programs include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141, a human tetravalent bispecific antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer with high serum levels of free insulin-like growth factor 1.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.