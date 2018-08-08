Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 476,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 65,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 83.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 168,657 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 448.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MACK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

MACK opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.05). equities analysts anticipate that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on biomarker-defined cancers in the United States. The company's clinical programs include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141, a human tetravalent bispecific antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer with high serum levels of free insulin-like growth factor 1.

