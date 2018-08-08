Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,221,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932,771 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 992.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,152,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,765 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,941,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,626,000. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 464.2% during the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,365 shares of company stock valued at $25,829,990 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 3.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

