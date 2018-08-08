Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $3,949,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,365 shares of company stock valued at $25,829,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $66.58 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

