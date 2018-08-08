Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 5.3% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,498,000 after buying an additional 23,232,588 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 6,710,185 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,410,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,839,000 after buying an additional 1,533,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,011,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $283.60 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $241.83 and a 12-month high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $1.2456 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

