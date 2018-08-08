Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $585.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 10.02%. equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $108,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MBWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “$36.20” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

