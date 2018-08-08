Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Mercadolibre worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 16,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.39 per share, with a total value of $4,978,360.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,774.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 34,726 shares of company stock worth $10,451,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $405.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.78.

MELI stock opened at $348.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 137.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.